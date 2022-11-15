Baton Rouge Community College is increasing its efforts to meet an urgent need in the medical field in repose to the growing workforce need for more health care workers, particularly in rural areas, a news release said.
BRCC’s Jackson site has been designated to increase training and career opportunities for students in the surrounding communities seeking to work in the health care industry.
Registration is open for the Spring 2023 term for three career training paths to work in the health care field as a certified nursing assistant, a certified clinical medical assistant or a certified mental health technician.
The Jackson Site is at 3337 La. 10, Jackson, and is accessible by the surrounding communities in East Feliciana, West Feliciana and Pointe Coupee parishes, as well as Zachary.
“We are providing and expanding our workforce opportunities to reach several of our rural communities. Students in those communities will have access to high-demand health care career opportunities,” said BRCC Chancellor Willie E. Smith. “We know there are numerous openings in all medical specialties and there’s a growing need for trained health care workers to fill those positions throughout the state of Louisiana. I’m glad we have recognized this challenge and have a plan in place to be part of the solution for our state’s medical personnel shortage.”
Each program at the Jackson site will offer flexible training options such as day and night programs, a dual enrollment option for high school students, and customized training.
The tuition for the CNA or CMHT program is $1,500, and the tuition for the CCMA program is $3,500. The CCMA tuition includes scrubs, books, supplies and an exam preparation class.
For information about BRCC’s Jackson site or how to enroll, visit mybrcc.edu or call (225) 634.2636.