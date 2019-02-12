BAKER — The Baker City Council introduced an ordinance Tuesday that would allow the city to purchase new stun guns for the police department.
The proposed ordinance would amend the city’s budget to provide $26,000 for the police department to purchase new Taser X26 Professional Series stun guns manufactured by Axon Enterprise Inc.
Police Chief Carl Dunn told the council that the police department’s stun guns are 10 years old and parts for them are no longer manufactured.
Council member Doris Alexander initially voted against introducing the proposed ordinance, saying funds for the stun guns should have come from revenues generated by the Redflex Traffic Systems Inc. speed cameras in the city.
City finance director Mary Sue Stages clarified that the money for the stun guns would be taken from the city’s general fund since the entire Redflex revenue for the year has already been budgeted for operations within the police department.
With this additional information, Alexander changed her vote, rendering the council’s vote on the introduction unanimous.
The council also discussed the possibility of leasing three pumper trucks and a ladder truck for the fire department.
Four of the city’s fire trucks were damaged after remaining in standing water for three days during the 2016 flood and, though they have been repaired, problems persist.
The lease, which would begin in 2020, would cost the city $272,000 per year and the city would receive new trucks every five years, Stages said.
Fire trucks only last five to six years because of heavy usage and they also need to be replaced periodically to keep up with current technology, making leasing a good option, Mayor Darnell Waites said.
Assessment for the city’s fire rating will begin soon and the functionality of fire trucks is part of the rating, he added.
In a related matter, the council voted to appoint Ashley Batts as city treasurer. Batts previously worked as a purchaser for the Baton Rouge Water company and holds a bachelor’s degree from LSU in retail merchandising.
Council members Charles Vincent, Pete Heine, Glenda Bryant and Alexander voted in favor of the appointment. Councilwoman Brenda G. Jackson voted against the appointment, citing Batts’s lack of a degree in business management.
In other business, city attorney Ken Fabre presented an email from Assistant Louisiana Attorney General David Jeddie Smith Jr. clarifying that the office had not issued any legal opinion with respect to a possible violation of open meetings law caused by a town hall meeting in January organized by council members Jackson, Alexander and Vincent.
At the Jan. 22 city council meeting, Jackson presented an email from Lauryn Sudduth of the Attorney General’s Office and announced it stated that, since the town hall meeting was advertised, it did not violate the state open meetings law.
Announcements included:
- The City of Baker Consolidated Utility System will host a meeting with residents to discuss the billing process and utility bills on March 7 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Baker Municipal Auditorium, 3325 Groom Road.
- A District 3 community and neighborhood watch meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Monday at the Baker Branch Library on Groom Road.
- The city will participate in East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome’s Operation Fresh Start to clean and beautify the parish beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday at the Baker Municipal Auditorium.