BAKER — East Baton Rouge Parish officials should know by September when the Old Baker Road bridge, which has been closed for almost four years, will be replaced, Fred Raiford, director of transportation and drainage for the city-parish, told the Baker City Council on Tuesday night.
The bridge, built in 1960 in the Twin Oaks neighborhood, was damaged beyond repair in November 2015, Raiford said, and has been closed to traffic ever since.
Part of the cause of the delay is that Baker Canal, which runs under the bridge, might be affected by the Comite Diversion Project.
“The volume of water in the canal will change, no matter what we do,” Raiford said.
If less water flows under the bridge, it might be possible to replace it with a different kind of structure that would be cheaper than a bridge, he said.
Raiford told the board that replacing the bridge would cost $2.1 million, but up to $1 million could be saved if the city-parish is able to replace the bridge with a smaller box structure instead.
It also might be necessary to relocate the canal completely, an operation that would cost $450,000.
The parish has hired a consultant and expects to receive more insight into the issue by September, Raiford said.
The council also heard from Keith Cunningham, executive director of the Louisiana Housing Corporation, about the possibility of Baker receiving money from the Non-Profit Open Cycle Affordable Housing program. The NOAH program is designed to help municipalities and other nonprofit organizations address neighborhood issues on a small scale.
“We have a blight problem in this city and we hope this can help us with it,” Mayor Darnell Waites said.
The city is moving forward with the process, partnering with Southern University to do title searches on blighted houses in the city, Waites said.
In other business, the council:
- Approved a debris monitoring contract with Debris Tech and a debris removal contract with DRC. The companies will be on pre-position contract with the city, allowing a contract to be quickly activated in the event an emergency occurs. Obtaining contracts for debris removal after the historic 2016 flooding in the city took more than a month and this process will allow debris to be picked up faster in case of an emergency, Waites said.
- Awarded a contract for the asphalt street rehabilitation program to low bidder M-Trak of Livonia in the amount of $1.4 million.
- Adopted an ordinance to start a fire prevention bureau within the city to provide education and fire prevention support to residents.
- Voted to amend the city’s 911 emergency funds to reflect $160,000 Baker spent in preparation for Hurricane Barry in July. The city has applied to the federal government for reimbursement of the money, much of which was spent on overtime for city workers as they helped prepare for the storm.
- Heard from Councilwoman Glenda Bryant that a farmer’s market will be held in Baker Park on Groom Road on Sept. 7 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Received an announcement from Councilwoman Doris Alexander that the Baker-Zachary Alumnae Chapter of the Delta Sigma Theta Society and the Baker Pilot Club will hold a candidates forum Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Ruffins Showroom, 14502 Plank Road in Baker.