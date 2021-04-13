Shalanda Young was sworn-in as the Office of Management and Budget's deputy director March 26 by Vice President Kamala Harris.
Young's mother, Loyce Smith, and father, Ronald Smith, were in the vice president's Ceremonial Office at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex, with her.
Young lived in Clinton as a child with her grandmother Mary Lee (Thomas) Wilson, attending Clinton Elementary and Middle schools before she moved with her mother, Loyce Young Smith, to Baker, where she graduated from Scotlandville Magnet High. She has a bachelor's degree from Loyola University and a master's degree in health administration from Tulane University.