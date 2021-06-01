A couple of events are planned in the Baker area.
Fishing tournament
On June 12, a fishing tournament will be held at the Little League Pond at the Baker Civic Center, 2640 Magnolia Drive. It is open to anyone aged 12 or younger.
Registration begins at 8 a.m., with the tournament starting at 9 a.m. Bring a fishing pole, bait, chair and bucket. Prizes for the biggest fish caught as well as the most fish caught will be given.
To register for the event, visit https://tinyurl.com/j563c95j. For questions, call (225) 400-4277.
Prevention on the Go
Our Lady of the Lake and The Baker Heritage Museum, 1606 Main St., Baker, will hold Breast and Colorectal Cancer Screenings, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., June 12, at the museum. Masks and appointments are needed. For information, call (225) 215-1234.