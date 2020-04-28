The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department on April 17-23:
William Constantine: 38, 4627 41st St., Zachary; domestic abuse battery
Mark Anthony Spell: 42, 9323 Hooper Road, Baton Rouge; failure to appear on bench warrants
Christopher Norch: 53, 2602 Carnoustie Drive, Zachary; domestic abuse battery with child endangerment
Phillip Williams: 18, 17440 Millican Lane, Zachary; failure to appear on bench warrants
Taja Hamilton: 39, 2127 Zelmere St., Zachary; contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, resisting an officer, allowing a unlicensed person under the age of 17 to drive
Jermaine Hubbard: 32, 2966 Farrington Drive, Baton Rouge; looting
Justin Babin: 30, 2807 Rush St., Slaughter; stalking
Justin Mullens: 23, 23344 Pony Drive, Slaughter; simple criminal damage to property
Kathleen Ross: 54, 4565 Little Farms Drive, Zachary, theft
Derek Duroncelet Jr.: age not listed, 9079 Reserve Oak Ave., Zachary; possession of marijuana