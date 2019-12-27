Judge Kirk Williams is accustomed to handing out sentences, fines and judgments in Baker City Court, but he discovered the pure glee involved in handing out turkeys, bikes and other holiday gifts Dec. 19 at Baker’s annual Jingle and Mingle.
The attorney-judge admitted that the feeling melting his heart was unlike any other experience, and it was easy to get addicted to the joy of giving and seeing the faces of those touched by the event.
Williams was joined by a host of area officials and community volunteers who took part in Jingle and Mingle, a holiday outreach sponsored by the Main Street Pilot Club. City Councilwoman and event coordinator Doris Alexander said attendees were treated to a holiday meal and giveaways that included turkeys, gift cards and bikes.
Alexander said BREC, Civic Pride, and every department within the city participated, and the event’s longtime Santa and Mrs. Claus took pictures with the young and young at heart. Other participating organizations included Baker Rotary Club, the Baker-Zachary Alumnae of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., the Louisiana AFL-CIO and the Baker School System.
Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn played “Santa Chief” once again as his department was responsible for a stage full of bikes that were given to local children. “We are ready for our Baker people,” Dunn said before the event. “And we have more bikes than turkeys. That’s the Baker, Louisiana, love I am always speaking about.”
Ernest Stephens of the Louisiana AFL-CIO was thankful that his organization was given an opportunity to Jingle and Mingle. “Thanks to the Baker Main Street Pilot Club and Chief Carl Dunn for allowing me to participate in their Jingle and Mingle event tonight,” he said. “Baker is a great city doing great things. The bikes, turkeys and other giveaways brought smiles to many faces.”
Gloria Johnson, Main Street Pilot Club president, explained that effort was started the first Christmas after the 2016 flood that devastated many parts of south Louisiana including the Baker. “We wanted to do something to assist the people in the city of Baker who were affected by the 2016 flood,” she said.
The Main Street Pilot Club has been a part of Pilot International since 1967, Johnson said. In 2021, the national organization will celebrate its 100th anniversary. At the heart of the group’s logo is a riverboat’s pilot wheel referencing the organization’s mission to provide service and guidance.
Pilot International Foundation (now the Pilot International Founders Fund) was established in 1975 to further Pilot’s humanitarian efforts, according to the group’s Web site. Since the Pilot International Founders Fund grant program began in 1977, nearly 1,500 grants totaling more than $1.5 million have been disbursed to Pilot Clubs.