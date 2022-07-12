Capital Area Court Appointed Special Advocates Association on June 17 welcomed 15 individuals who were officially sworn in as CASA volunteers by Juvenile Court Judge Gail Grover. Each volunteer will be appointed to advocate for the best interests of an abused child, a news release said.
The new advocates were sworn in at the CASA office on the final evening of a 32-hour training course, which prepares CASA volunteers for their advocacy work. Once assigned to cases, the volunteers will work to help abused and neglected children reach safe homes with forever families.
Though CASA has new advocates, the program still needs volunteers to reach its goal of serving every child in East Baton Rouge Parish who needs a voice. On any given day in Louisiana, there are more than 4,000 children in foster care due to abuse or neglect.
There is a waitlist of children needing CASA volunteers. CASA is accepting people into its next in-person volunteer training class that begins Aug. 16.
No special background is required to become a CASA volunteer. The first step to getting involved is to attend a 30-minute virtual orientation. To register for an orientation volunteers can visit casabr.org and click on volunteer at the top. For information, call (225) 379-8598 or email volunteer@casabr.org.
Zoom Orientation dates are set for July-September and can be done from the home or office. Several Saturday options are also offered. Go to www.casabr.org/volunteer for dates.