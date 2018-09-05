The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department on Aug. 23-30:
Amber, Mariah: 17, 6638 Aspen Drive, Baton Rouge, theft.
Arrington, Josiah: 26, 872 Aster St., Baton Rouge, disturbing the peace.
Belt, Thomas: 37, 23212 Pony Drive, Zachary, four counts of failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants.
Berst, Mequan: 26, 2683 Gore Road, Baton Rouge, possession of marijuana, resisting an officer and disturbing the peace.
Berst, Miranda: 17, 5157 La. 19, Zachary, disturbing the peace.
Brown, Michael: 56, 6319 Woodside Drive, Zachary, theft.
Corban, Johnny: 53, 6401 Main St., Zachary, simple assault.
Dunbar, Kendrick: 38, 5623 Newell St., Zachary, distribution of Schedule I drug, distribution of Schedule II drug and failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants.
Duncan, Brandon: 35, 5351 Truman St., Baton Rouge, failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants.
Edwards, Jerrold: 21, 4534 Lupine, Zachary, resisting an officer.
Ellison, Lorne: 38, 4201 Pasture Clear Court, Zachary, domestic abuse battery.
Gilmore, Antonio: 18, 2658 Creek Hollow, Zachary, possession of marijuana, improper display of a license plate.
Harris, Latasha: 38, 3387 Natures Way Ave., Walker, failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants.
Harris, Malcolm: 33, 1276 S. 17th St., Baton Rouge, driving while intoxicated, possession of alcohol in a vehicle, and driving on a roadway laned for traffic.
Hollins, Carlton: 36, 492 Old Rafe Meyer Road, Baton Rouge, theft.
Hoover, Kathy: 53, 1442 Erin St., Jackson, theft.
Irvin, Kylin: 17, 2722 Appleton Ave., Baton Rouge, disturbing the peace.
Jackson, Wendy: 25, 21870 Samuels Road, Zachary, possession of Schedule I drug, theft, resisting an officer, failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants, and a fugitive warrant through East Baton Rouge Parish and Baker Police Department.
Johnson, Marquise: 20, 149 W. Plains Port Hudson, Zachary, possession of marijuana.
Jones, Cynthia: 28, 10108 Anne Moore, Ethel, theft, remaining after forbidden.
Kennard, Brittany: 28, 35131 Linda Road, Denham Springs, failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants.
McAnn, Kayla: 26, 9505 Joor Road, Baton Rouge, failure to appear.
McCurry, Laron: 40, 2408 Creek Hollow Ave., Zachary, domestic abuse with child endangerment, simple damage to property.
Miller, Kamrin: 22, 149 W. Plains Port Hudson, Zachary, possession of marijuana.
Montgomery, Rayce: 20, 777 Ben Hur Road, Baton Rouge, possession of marijuana, failure to use turning signal when required.
Necaise, Gary: 67, 1735 Saul Ave., Zachary, letting a disorderly place.
Newman, Keyshawn: 18, 21692 Ligon Road, Zachary, two counts of simple burglary.
Parks, Cleveland: 37, 1507 Southlynne Drive, Gonzales, violation of protective orders, simple battery.
Riddle, Raven: 26, Samuels Road, Zachary, possession of Schedule I drug, theft, and failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants.
Spears, Ronald: 68, 2485 Old Baker Road, Zachary, criminal trespassing, damage to property.
Williams, Angela: 36, 5905 Carpenter Road, Zachary, damage to property, disturbing the peace.
Williams, Percy: 45, 3925 Topera St., Baton Rouge, possession of marijuana, failure to use tail lights when required.
Williams, Sirhakeem: 25, 5116 Lennox St., Zachary, theft.