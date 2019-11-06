The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison by the Baker Police Department for Sept. 26-Oct. 31:
Anderson, Robert: 19, 4354 Amerest Ave., Baker, discharging firearm in the city.
Archilla, Lazariel: 18, 8361 Governor Drive, Apt. D, Baton Rouge, fugitive from Baton Rouge Police Department.
Arrington, Josiah: 27, 4302 Jacquelyn Drive, Baker, fugitive warrant from Parole and Probation.
Barnes, Chad: 24, 3124 Toronta Drive, Baton Rouge, two counts of possession with intent to distribute Schedule II, possession of marijuana, driving on right side of road, improper lane usage.
Basnaw, Lisa: 27, 3768 Cypress Park Drive, Zachary, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Bell, Cartravious: 27, 3549 Jersey Drive, Zachary, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Brooks, Shadaniel: 30, 911 W. Plains Ave., Port Hudson, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Buckley, Sylvester: 60, 4232 Wimbish Drive, Baker, fugitive warrants from East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Cheney, William: 35, 8536 Cody Drive, Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Clark, Joseph: 56, 142 S. 12th St., Baton Rouge, residential contractor fraud.
Coleman, Elvin: 30, 8962 Sefalu Drive, Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Collins, Shantel: 27, 4760 New Weis Road, Zachary, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Conner, Jerrell: 26, 4607 Chapeau Drive, Baker, fugitive warrant from Zachary Police Department.
Davis, Sharon: 46, 6255 Kinnon Lane, Ethel, failure to return lease movables.
Day, Cierra: 29, 5503 Lavey Lane, Baker, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Dugas, Brandi: 23, 2602 Ridge Road, Duson, resisting an officer, remaining after forbidden, inciting a riot, battery of a police officer.
Duncan, Brian: 51, 6311 Greenwell Springs Road, Baton Rouge, simple criminal damage to property, simple burglary, unauthorized entry of a business, fugitive from East Baton Rouge Parish.
Edwards, Javonni: 29, 5958 Cadillac St., Apt. 11075, Baton Rouge, domestic abuse battery, bench warrant from Baker City Court.
Fairchild, James: 31, 8952 Pecan Tree Drive, Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Fussell, Brandee: 41, 439 Rafe Meyer Road, Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Gautreaux, Nicholas: 24, 14333 Old Hammond Highway, Baton Rouge, two counts of possession with intent to distribute Schedule II, possession of marijuana.
Givens, Latarsha: 32, 53656 Satinwood Drive, Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Green, Tiffanie: 38, 3724 Delaware St., Baton Rouge, simple criminal damage to property, simple burglary, unauthorized entry of a business.
Hawkins, Helen: 59, 18733 Samuel Road, Zachary, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Hawkins, Kaisha: 33, 1253 Daniels St., Baker, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Henry, Kenyetta: 22, 8550 Sara Parkway, Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Hoffpauir, Brandon: 40, 3838 Thomas Road, Baker, aggravated battery, interfering with police communication or resisting an officer.
Holliday, Destiny: 21, 401 Sinbad St., Baker, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Holliday, Keoshia: 25, 401 Sinbad St., Baker, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Hubbard, Jermaine: 32, 3530 Grant St., Baker, theft.
Ilgenfritz, Joshua: 37, 2231 N. Magnolia Drive, Baker, domestic abuse battery.
Jackson, Christine: 21, 8551 Galtier St., Livonia, bench warrants from Baker City Court, Zachary City Court.
Jackson, Marquell: 20, 175 Murray Road, Ponchatoula, fugitive warrant from St. Tammany Parish.
Johnson, Gregory: 40, 408 W. Harding St., Destrehan, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Jones, Curtis: 25, 10716 Flintwood St., Baton Rouge, fugitive from Zachary Police Department.
Jones, Shankeyshia: 35, 700 N. 17th St., Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Kimble, Nehemiah: 35, 5143 Fairfield Ave., Baton Rouge, second-degree battery, simple criminal damage to property, intimidating a witness, interfering with emergency communications.
Knighten, Jonathan: 60, 2344 Chamberlain St., Baker, aggravated assault, criminal damage to property.
Lee, Angela: 44, 1564 78th Ave., Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Miller, Deunte: 30, 317 La. 67, Slaughter, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Moore, Courtney: 38, 1766 72nd Ave., Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Moore, Emery: 21, 5821 Larchwood Drive, Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Nelson, Marrissa: 26, 3565 Greentree Drive, Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Nettles, Darius: 26, 13569 Lincoln Drive, Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Northern, Christopher: 45, 14355 Felicity Drive, Baker, domestic abuse battery, felon in possession of a firearm.
Parker, Darrell: 36, 2117 E. Azalea, Baker, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Reed, Dylan: 27, Angola, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Robertson, Calvin: 40, 4106 Harding St., Baker, second-degree battery.
Ross, Edward: 36, 256 W. Roosevelt St., Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Rouch, Jonathan: 31, 12135 Warfield, Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Scott, Jaylin: 21, 9313 Battle Road, Ethel, fugitive warrant from Zachary Police Department.
Scott, Michael: 26, 427 East St., Denham Springs, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Selvage, Dandridge: 44, 2524 75th St., Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Simmons, Jathnel: 26, 5225 Kimberlin Ave., Baker, fugitive warrants from Zachary and East Baton Rouge Parish.
Simms, Willie: 43, 4545 Washington Ave., Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Singleston, DeAndre: 26, 2500 Old Towne Drive, Zachary, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Small, Jorhonsda: 25, 6269 Cedar Pointe, Baton Rouge, possession of marijuana.
Smith, Jasmine: 23, 4944 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd., Baton Rouge, resisting an officer, remaining after forbidden, inciting a riot.
Snowden, Jana: 32, 1800 Rosenwald, Apt. 305, Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Sorden, Clarence: 21, 7158 Skylar Ave., Baton Rouge, possession of marijuana, possession of Schedule I.
Spears Jr., David: 35, 2224 Davenport St., Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Sterling, Brandy: 34, 576 Blount Road, Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Suel, Taranesha: 20, 1507 Tony St., Donaldsonville, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Tangy, Rogillio: 36, 3838 Thomas Road, Lot 13, Baton Rouge, fugitive from East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Thorton, Alisia: 32, 646 Monet, Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Vessel, Nathaniel: 35, 341 U.S. 61, Jackson, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Weaver, Briana: 26, 4065 Nelson St., Zachary, bench warrants from Baker City Court, failure to return leased movables.
White, Jerome: 56, 12741 Middlewood Drive, Baker, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.
Williams, Christian: 19, 2444 Toledo St., Baker, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Willis, Jonathan: 34, 9728 Avenue M, Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Wright, Jones: 3511 Morris St., Dallas, Texas, domestic abuse battery.
Wright, Zarriah: 32, 2022 N. Lobdell, Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Wyatt, Gabralle: 26, 4210 Heath Drive, Baker, disturbing the peace by public intoxication, interfering with an officer, criminal damage to property.
Young, Lawanda: 41, 2544 N. Magnolia Drive, Baker, domestic abuse battery.