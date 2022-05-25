Main Street Pilot Club of Baker presented $4,000 in scholarships to graduating seniors at Baker High School.
Seniors Sydnee Jackson, Jordan Patrice Harris, Jayden Dequan Neff and Christiana Jones were honored.
