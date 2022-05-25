pilotscholarships

Main Street Pilot Club of Baker presentw $4,000 in scholarships to Baker High School graduating seniors, including, Sydnee Jackson, seated, Jordan Harris, far left, and Jayden Dequan Neff, far right, and Christiana Jones, not shown. In attendance also are Main Street Pilot Club of Baker members Dianne Pullen, Scholarship Chair Barbara Parker and Gloria Johnson.

 Provided photo

Main Street Pilot Club of Baker presented $4,000 in scholarships to graduating seniors at Baker High School.

Seniors Sydnee Jackson, Jordan Patrice Harris, Jayden Dequan Neff and Christiana Jones were honored.