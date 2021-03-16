A call for volunteers for mayor's Task Force On Community Safety
This is an open call for any residents interested in volunteering for the Mayor's Task Force on Community Safety. The volunteer seats are reserved for residents only; any members of government or active government board members are not being considered at this time.
Seats are limited and we are looking for committed, hard-working, and trustworthy people.
If you are interested, contact Ashley Williams or Becky Bond for information at (225) 778- 0300.
Baker Chamber of Commerce 2021 calendar of events
Here is a list of some of the upcoming events hosted by the Baker Chamber of Commerce.
Membership Drive: June 14-18
Shop Baker/Shop Local: July 10
Back to School Giveaway: Aug. 7
Leads for Lunch: Sept. 23
Members Awards Banquet: Oct. 14
Tailgating Mixer for the New Orleans Saints Game: November (TBA)
Christmas Open House: Dec. 10