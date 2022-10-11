The Buffalo community came together to celebrate Baker High School during the 2022 homecoming, themed “Coming to America” on Sept. 29.
The Buffalo Nation started the festivities with a pep rally followed by the homecoming parade.
The parade kicked off with 1985 Baker High School alumna Superintendent De’Ette Perry serving as grand marshal. Following Perry were floats of kings and queens who represented Baker Heights Elementary, Park Ridge Academic Magnet School, Baker Middle School and Baker High. The Baker High School Band “Symphony of Soul,” the Baker High School cheerleaders, community leaders and board members filled the parade route.
The Baker High School royal court featured freshman maid Angela Smith, sophomore maid Tyi’Ana Singleton, junior maid Aaliyah Alexander, senior maid Destiny Blanton. Senior maid Amber Harris was selected 2022 Baker High School homecoming queen.
In the homecoming game, the Buff defeated Collegiate 32-0.