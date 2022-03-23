The Baker school system officially opened the 2022-23 school year enrollment with a Buffalo Roundup on March 12.
The Buffalo Roundup featured schools, programs and star student performances.
Baker Heights Elementary School’s excellent-rated pre-K program school leader and teachers were on hand to register rising pre-K scholars. All Baker schools were highlighted, and school leaders and staff were present to welcome new students to the Herd.
For information concerning pre-K enrollment in the Baker school system, contact (225) 774-5795.