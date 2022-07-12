Lane Regional Medical Center is one of the first hospitals in the region to adopt Iovera technology, a clinically proven, nonopioid, pain management solution for relief of chronic and acute knee pain, a news release said.
Iovera is an outpatient treatment that can be performed prior to knee surgery to help reduce pain during the critical weeks after surgery, or as a treatment for chronic pain due to osteoarthritis of the knee. Pain relief is immediate and can last up to 90 days, the release said.
Certified nurse anesthetists skilled in this new technique are able to deliver precise, controlled doses of cold through a portable, handheld device. This minimally invasive treatment is safe and causes no damage to surrounding tissues, the release said.
Because Iovera provides relief right at the pain site, there are no systemic side effects that are typically experienced with NSAIDs, narcotics, or other medications.
“Traditionally, opioid pain medications have been the first line of defense against chronic knee pain, both before and immediately after surgery, despite causing side effects that can detract from a patient's recovery experience,” said Lori Carruth, director of Surgical Services. “The Iovera system allows us to provide patients with an improved recovery after surgery by offering the latest, unique advances in pain management.
It is important to note that Iovera does not treat the underlying cause of pain, the release said. The Iovera system is FDA-cleared to provide immediate and long-lasting relief of chronic and acute knee pain. It has been studied in clinical trials of patients prior to total knee replacement surgery and to treat the pain and symptoms of knee osteoarthritis. Only mild localized side effects have been observed, such as bruising, swelling, inflammation, redness or tenderness.
For information, schedule an appointment with Dr. David Rabalais or Dr. Adam Whatley at BR Orthopedic Clinic in Zachary, (225) 658-1808.