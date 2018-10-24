Dr. Les Colvin and Dr. Tommy Gould represent professions often seen as having little in common despite the “Dr.” before their names, but the two are running point on a medical mission to Honduras that hopes to heal both body and soul.
The First Baptist Church of Zachary’s medical/evangelism trip to Honduras is more than a year away, but organizers met with interested parties on Oct. 14 to lay out a template the church has followed in previous years.
A team will be formed of ministers, medical professionals and laypeople that will hold a three-day medical outreach effort in a Honduran village. An evangelical outreach effort will run parallel with the intent of sharing the Christian faith with the same group of people.
The process has started for the departure planned for Oct. 26, 2019. Lots of little pieces will fall into place over the course of a year.
Colvin, an associate pastor at First Baptist, will serve as the coordinator of the medical mission trip. He explained the planning, financial costs and requirements of the trip.
Gould, a family medicine physician in Zachary, will serve as the medical director. He spoke from his experience in both medical and evangelical mission efforts.
Gould is on staff at Lane Regional Medical Center, and the effort needs more doctors as well as nurses and a pharmacist. Colvin will be preaching and leading outreach. After a full day of clinic, a revival-like service will be held each night in the village where the group will be working.
“The medical is a physical need,” Colvin said. “They will stand in line in the heat for hours for medical treatment, but they have to see us first in evangelism.”
That process follows the methods endorsed by Jesus in the New Testament, Colvin said. Physical needs were met first — hunger, sickness — then spiritual needs were addressed.
“That’s what we try to do," Colvin said. “It’s a work in process, and everything we do doesn’t always succeed.”
“Sometimes the Lord will close a door like he has closed this door in Nicaragua for the time being, and we are seeing other doors, seeing where he is directing us,” Colvin said, referencing the previous organization, Nicaraguan Christian Outreach, that First Baptist has supported in precious medical missions.
NCO is affiliated with the Southern Baptist Convention but not as an official entity. For nearly a decade, groups from First Baptist traveled to Nicaragua with NCO serving a trip facilitator. About 23 people from the First Baptist team have gone on the medical mission each year. Colvin estimates about 100 people from the church have participated in Nicaragua.
As conflict and strife have increased in the country, NCO fell on hard times and expense far outweighed expenditures. Colvin hopes the outreach efforts to Nicaragua will open up again in coming years.
First Baptist has found a new mission partner in a group called Baptist Medical & Dental Mission International and it will step in as a facilitator for the Honduras effort similar to NCO.
BMDMI, based in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is a "missionary-sending organization" that specializes in short-term mission trips focused on providing medical and dental care to remote areas of Central America and South Asia. It was founded in 1974 by missionaries Charlie and Carolyn Herrington in Tegucigalpa, Honduras.
The group’s website explains that the Lord gave them a vision of what is known as “short-term mission teams” — Christian volunteers traveling to the mission field and paying their own expenses to serve the poor and sick. The teams draw thousands of people to hear the gospel and offer free medical and dental services.
The medical director will see 80 to 100 patients a day during the trip, but this is far from his mission's first rodeo, according his father Jeff Gould who also will participate in the Honduras effort.
Jeff Gould said both his children started mission outreach activities in elementary school. Tommy Gould was reared in an environment of service from fifth and sixth grade, and he is an Eagle Scout.
The elder Goulds are new to Zachary and First Baptist church. They moved to Zachary from Baton Rouge where they were longtime members of Jefferson Baptist Church. Jeff Gould said he and his wife were very involved in missions and outreach efforts. The elder Goulds felt it was important to expose their son and daughter to church outreach and mission efforts from the time the children were young.
His daughter worked as a missionary in Lisbon, Portugal, for two years. Tommy Gould moved to Zachary after his residency five years ago. He, his wife and their three children are members of First Baptist. Jeff Gould and his wife joined their grandchildren in Zachary.
Jeff Goud has gone to medical, evangelism and children’s programs to Haiti. Recently, he was a part of an outreach team to Canaan, Haiti, where more than a million people fled after the earthquake in Haiti.
“What I really love was that we were doing a lot of street evangelism, and we had a team that was doing medical and dental,” Jeff Gould said. “We would go out with translators and literally walk the dirt roads, house-to-house sharing the gospel.”
“Some of the most enjoyable evangelism I’ve ever participated in was when I was in Haiti because you just saw these people hearing the gospel and participating," he explained. “I love sharing my faith.”
Jeff Gould, an executive with Hancock-Whitney Bank, said many people are scared about sharing their faith, but he urges them to realize that if someone rejects their message they are rejecting Christ and not the messenger. “So, get over it,” he said with chuckled.
The elder Goulds are quick to acknowledge their excitement that their daughter went to Lisbon and that Tommy Gould started doing the Nicaraguan medical missions.
“I tell people that both our children are committed Christians; anything else they do is lagniappe,” Jeff Gould said. “He is a gifted doctor, but he just has a heart for people.”
Tommy Gould’s first international mission experiences were in Mexico as a college student, but it was construction efforts, not medical.
“To be quite honest, I would enjoy doing construction as much as medical, but I feel my abilities lend itself to doing medical because that’s the talent that God has given me,” he said.
“Medical is a means to the spiritual,” Tommy Gould said. “That’s what brings them there — to get those needs met. The medical opens doors to having the spiritual needs met.”
Meeting those spiritual needs will come full circle with Colvin, a native of Zachary who was gone for 30 years and has not been back in his hometown for the past 10 years.
Colvin said the medical professionals will come from First Baptist and other churches.
“We want to take those who are born-again believers, but they don’t have to be members of our church, he said. “Everyone that is going is going on a mission for the Lord.”
Colvin said the Honduras effort is just one part of an ongoing commitment to missions and outreach at First Baptist Church. “We have a budget and we have money budgeted for these things,” Colvin said. “Then we take up offerings for Southern Baptist missions like Lottie Moon and Annie Armstrong efforts.”
Empowering individual efforts is important, Colvin said.
“We don’t want to be just givers; we want to be goers,” he said.
Tommy Gould gave an example in a recent push to try to get more people in the church involved in outreach whether it be national, international or local. The church held a missions fair with 20 booths representing opportunities for church members to take part in some form of outreach. The majority of the opportunities were local.
There is a biblical purpose spanning several passages, but Colvin can simplify it. “Cause God told us to,” he said. “He said ‘Go out and make disciples,’ and we are sent to share the gospel and minister to hurting people.”