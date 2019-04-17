The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison by the Baker Police Department for March 28 to April 4:
Bell, Marcus: 33, 12071 Constance St., Baton Rouge, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Champagne, Tobie: 44, 9034 Cefalu Drive, Baton Rouge, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Crocram, Marcus: 28, 7043 River Bluff Drive, Houston, Texas, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Davis, Stacey: 34, 3185 Quiet Lane, Jackson, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Dillon, Khaijah: 24, 3965 W. Brookstown Drive, Baton Rouge, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Dixon, Jason: 39, 9413 El Scott, Baton Rouge, domestic abuse battery, resisting an officer, disturbing the peace.
Gray, Joseph: 27, 3047 Denham St., Baton Rouge, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Griffin, Tyran: 27, 6265 Payne Road, Ethel, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Idusuyi, Joshua: 27, 3306 Baker Blvd., Baker, simple assault.
Jackson, Ronnieisha: 21, 6782 Rembrandt Ave., Baton Rouge, failure to return lease movables.
Mitchell, Akeiriyon: 20, 5350 Groom Road, Baker, disturbing the peace by fistic encounter, aggravated battery, two counts of second-degree battery.
Whitmore, Khadeem: 24, 1703 Landry St., Baker, simple criminal damage to property.
Whitmore, Khatari: 27, 1703 Landry St, Baker, domestic abuse battery, domestic abuse/aggravated assault.