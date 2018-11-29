The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from Nov. 15-22:
Anthony, Marc: 32, 2114 McHugh Road, Baker, theft, criminal mischief.
Brasseaux, Garrett: 18, 2755 April St., Zachary, possession of marijuana.
Cador, Johnathan: 33, 431 Ogden Drive, Baton Rouge, possession of marijuana.
Dorman, Wendi: 32, 11941 Justice Ave., Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Drake, Henri: 25, 23711 Jim Price Road, Greenwell Springs, possession of marijuana, no seat belt.
Early, Michael: 32, 106 Lester Road, Statesboro, Georgia, driving while intoxicated, reckless operation of a vehicle, speeding.
Hagan, Jeffrey: 54, 19923 Buck Horn Drive, Zachary, two counts of failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Henries, Samuel: 31, 3513 La. 63, Denham Springs, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Kennedy, Derrick: 21, 3303 Lone Oak, Baton Rouge, possession of marijuana, tail lights required.
Lee, Lucas: 27, 353 Genola Road, Clinton, possession of marijuana, improper display of license plate.
McMichael, Eric: 55, 1404 E. Flanacher Road, Zachary, theft.
Sensley, Deshawn: 23, 5927 Sunshine, Baker, possession of marijuana, improper lane usage.
Washington, Billie: 35, 187 E. Flanacher Road, Zachary, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.