BAKER — The Baker School Board has approved a contract with a consulting company to consolidate Baker High School student data into one system designed to make it easier for parents and school officials to track student progress.
Louisiana-based Number 2 Pencil Consulting specializes in data analysis and is run by Stephen Zafirau, a former teacher with a master’s degree in education from Southeastern Louisiana University.
Easy access to current data is essential to tracking and improving student progress, Superintendent Herman Brister told the board on Tuesday. “We’ve been doing data review for three years and it’s cumbersome to pull from so many difference places,” he said.
Parents will have access to the information gathered on their children, allowing them to track grades and attendance.
School officials will be able to use the data for state-mandated reports as well as internal monitoring of student achievement.
For the 2018-19 school year, the new system will be implemented only at Baker High, but will be expanded to the district's other schools in the coming years.
The school district will pay Number 2 Pencil $5,300 with a possibility to extend the contract, which expires in June, at a rate of $75 per hour. The funding will come from available Title 1 federal funding, money given to school districts with a high percentage of students from low-income families.
The contract includes training for teachers and district officials on how to use the new dashboard, which will have information such as student attendance, tests, grades, and weekly assessments provided by teachers.
The privacy of students will be protected, Brister said, since any reports submitted to the state or other entities will be stripped of identifying data, and internal controls within the school district are in place to ensure that only those authorized can access data on particular students.
In a related matter, the board approved an addendum to the district’s pupil progression plan stipulating that 20 percent of Baker High students’ grades in classes with end-of-course tests, such as English and biology, will be based on their performance on those tests.
State law requires that a percentage of high schoolers’ grades must be dependent on the tests, but it leaves the exact percentage to the discretion of the school districts, Brister said.
The board also agreed to raise the stipends of teachers acting as cheerleading sponsors from 3 percent to 6 percent of their salaries.
“We want to put the ladies on par with the gentlemen by paying them the same respect. Cheerleading is a sport,” Brister said.
The board also voted to pay assistant band directors, a position that didn’t exist until this year, $750 annually. At most, two assistant band directors will serve at each school.
The board approved paying coaches for Baker School System summer sports, such as those in the Amateur Athletic Union, $600 per year.