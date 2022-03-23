In honor of National Social Work Month, Lane Regional Medical Center saluted its essential social workers.
As practitioners, social workers are trained to help people address personal and systemic barriers to optimal living, a news release said. They are employed to effect positive change with individuals, families, groups and entire communities, a news release said.
As a profession, social workers frequently use their collective power to pass laws and establish policies that give more people access to community services and benefits, improving the quality of life for everyone, the release said.