Next movie showing ready
UPDATE: Because of the high likelihood of rain, the movie has been postponed until July 19.
The next Movies In the Park is Friday at HugYourPeople Community Park behind City Hall on Lee Street. Disney's "Ralph Breaks The Internet" will be on the outdoor screen. The free movie starts at dusk.
Children are invited to come at 7 p.m. to create their own cardboard car to sit in for a drive-in movie night experience. In addition, children will be able to meet Ralph and Vanellope, the characters who travel to the World Wide Web in search of a part to save her game.
The concession stand will be open for nachos, popcorn and candy. All proceeds from the concession stand will go toward movie rentals.
Pregnancy and newborn class
Lane Regional Medical Center is offering a free prenatal and newborn baby care class on July 20. The class is at 10 a.m. July 20 in the hospital's Staff Development Classroom. Registration is required. Partners are welcome. Call (225) 658-4587 to register.
Adoption and microchip event
Must Luv Dogs is holding its monthly second Saturday event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Petsense, 5875 Main St., Zachary. Lots of puppies will be available for adoption as well as $20 microchipping.
Zachary offers phone payment for utilities
The City of Zachary Utility Billing Department, in addition to other options, now offers Pay By Phone. Customers can call (225) 654-6871 to pay their utility bill over the phone using a credit or debit card. The Pay By Phone option is available 24 hours a day. A 3% convenience fee will be included.
Other options for utility payment include walk-in payments, mail payments, night drop box, draft payments and self-service kiosk at City Hall. For information, contact the billing department at (225) 654-6871.
Art Crawl coming
Each fall, the Regional Arts Council of Zachary hosts its annual Fall Art Crawl. RACZ is seeking event sponsors. Sponsorships start at $250, with the Exclusive Title Sponsor at $5,000.
Visual artists can apply to participate by completing the artist application. Jewelry artists will be in the historic village while other artists will be placed at various businesses along the route. The deadline to apply is Aug. 31.
Visit raczonline.org for more information.
Marriage Encounter weekend set
The Worldwide Marriage Encounter Weekend is filled with ideas and new beginnings to help couples. The next weekend in Louisiana is July 19-21 at the Bishop Robert E. Tracy Center in Baton Rouge. Register online at www.LAMS-wwme.org or by calling Matt and Gail Quinn at (813) 548-1655.