The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department on May 29-June 4:
Tyquan Lewis: 21; 6364 Surry Lane, Zachary; resisting an officer, improper lane usage and no insurance
Jeremy Messer: 34; 3623 La. 19, Ethel; possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and tail lamps required
Samuel Delee: 46; 6140 Woodside Drive, Zachary; simple battery and assault
Shermar Molden: 18; 1604 Pecan Crossing Ave., Zachary; possession of marijuana
Aaron Young: 19; 3314 Holly St., Zachary; speeding and possession of marijuana
Rodney Annison: 55; 3669 Oak Hills St., Zachary; possession/distributing Schedule I drugs
Gregory Robertson: 57; 3547 Van Buren St., Baker; two counts of distributing/manufacturing Schedule II drug, possession Schedule I drug, sale/possession of legend drug, possession of firearm with drugs, felon in possession of firearm, driving left of center, and license plate required
Terance Lucas: 21; 1103 Willow Drive, Zachary; disturbing the peace
Ronnie Humbles: 28; 710 E. Johnson, Baton Rouge; disturbing the peace