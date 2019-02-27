Fish Fry fundraiser
The City of Zachary Fire and Police Memorial Fund will benefit from a fish fry from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 8 in the parking lot between the police department and city hall. Cost is $10 for the meal of fried fish and french fries. Delivery is available.
Dog adoption event
Must Luv Dogs is holding an adoption and microchip event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Petsense, 5875 Main St., Zachary. Also, Girl Scout Troop No.10150 will be onsite to sell cookies.
Free dental, vision clinic
A free two-day dental, vision and medical clinic is coming March 15-16 to the Baton Rouge Airport Multiplex Building.
This is the second Baton Rouge free clinic to visit the area, with the first clinic serving 1,405 patients over the course of three days in 2018. The Love Heals Free Clinic has served over 6,500 patients in six communities since 2017.
Clinic hours will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Organizers are seeking dentists, hygienists and optometrists to provide services and volunteers to assist throughout the clinic. To register, visit batonrougefreeclinic.org or on Facebook at facebook.com/brfreeclinic.
Live at the gazebo
Downtown Live at the Gazebo, hosted by the Zachary Chamber of Commerce, has announced its schedule.
March 15: Paper Chase
April 12: Big River Express Band
May 17: Cam Pyle/Perkins Road Band
The event runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Zachary Historic Village. Food and beverage trucks will be there as well as Twinkle the Clown making balloon sculptures. Bring a lawn chair or blanket, but no pets.
Save the date
- Zachary Lions Club is holding its Spring Garage Sale to benefit its organization’s charitable community projects March 8-9.
- ZEPTO has planned a Color Run for March 23 at the Zachary Police Department. For questions, contact zacharyelementarypto@gmail.com. Visit secure.getactivefundraising.com to register.
- Bank of Zachary is holding a free Community Shred Day from 9 a.m. to noon, April 13.
- Zachary Chamber of Commerce is hosting the Crawfish Cook-off on May 2. For information, email taylor@zacharychamber.com.
- Zachary Life Expo will be May 11 at the high school. To showcase what your business brings to Zachary, email taylor@zacharychamber.com.
- The Zachary Chamber of Commerce announced on Facebook that the Miss Zachary Pageant will be June 22. Forms will be available online soon or at the chamber office.
Tax help at the library
The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program is offering free assistance at several branches, including the Baker Branch and the Greenwell Springs Branch. Call 211 to find other locations and schedule an appointment.
At the Baker Branch, 3501 Groom Road, help will be available from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays (to April 11 except March 21); from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturdays (March 2, 16, 23, 30; and April 13); and 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sundays (March 3, 17, 24, 31).
At the Greenwell Springs Branch, 11300 Greenwell Springs Road, help will be available from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays (March 21, 28; and April 4, 11); and from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturdays (March 2, 9, 16; April 6, 13).
Send us your activities
Don't forget to let The Plainsman announce your upcoming activities and publish photos after the event.
Email is a great way to send information. Send your news items to zachary@theadvocate.com. Call (225) 388-0731 with questions. Deadlines are the Friday before Thursday's publication.
The Plainsman is always seeking school, club, sports and church news from Zachary, Baker and the surrounding areas. Send it in to share with neighbors through the paper.