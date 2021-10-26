Halloween is back after many of last year's trick or treat events were canceled last year during COVID-19 restrictions.
This years Halloween calendar includes several fun events to usher in fall and the scary holiday of Halloween.
Trick or treat hours set
- Trick-or-treating in Zachary is 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
- Trick-or-treating in Baker is from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 30.
Zachary
Pet adoption and costume contest: Must Luv Dogs Rescue and the Zachary Farmers Market are holding a Howl-O-Ween Pawty and adoption event at the Gazebo on Virginia Street on Oct. 30. Visit www.mustluvdogs.org for registration and details. Adoption event begins at 9 p.m. Pet costume at 11 a.m. Costume contest fee is $10. Prizes for first through third place in Most creative, Scariest and funniest costumes and for best matching human/pet costume. Preregister day of at the event until 10:45 a.m. or at form.jotform.com/200364363556151.
Pumpkin Patch: Pumpkin Patch Extravaganza is planned through Oct. 31 at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church and Day School. Arts and crafts, hay rides, games, story time, bake sale and food are planned. The patch is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays to Saturdays and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays. Fall Fest activities will be Saturday, Oct. 30. Proceeds benefit church and school activities.
Literary pumpkins: The Zachary branch of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library System is seeking entries for the second annual Literary Pumpkins Display. Children and adults from the community are asked to decorate Literary Pumpkins at home and bring them to the Zachary library branch to be on display from to Nov. 6 in the Children's Department of the library. Last day is Saturday, October 30. All pumpkins must be picked up by Saturday, Nov. 6
Movie/Maze in the Park: A three-day movie and maze event will be at 6 p.m. Oct. 29-31 at HugYourPeople Memorial Park, Lee and Main streets, behind City Hall. Free with concessions for sale. Bring a chair or blanket to sit on. No pets or ice chests. The movie “Monsters, Inc.” starts at dusk. A Friendly Bat Maze will be set up for children, as well as arts and crafts and a costume contest each night. A Trunk-or-Treat will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 31.
Baker
Trunk-or-Treat and Movie: Advantage Charter Academy, 14740 Plank Road, Baker, will host a Trunk-or-Treat and Movie Night from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 30. Those who wish to donate candy or participate to hand out candy from a decorated car should call Matthew Robinson at (225) 317-0668 for details. The movie will be “Tyler Perry's Boo! A Madea Halloween.”
Trunk-or-Treat: Brownfields Fellowship’s Trunk-or-Treat is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 31 at 11998 Plank Road.
Trunk-or-Treat: Baker First United Methodist Church, 1255 Camelia Ave., will hold Trunk-Or-Treat from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 30.