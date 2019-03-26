BAKER — The Baker School District is attempting to secure a $12.5 million loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to supplement the $5 million the Federal Emergency Management Agency is expected to provide for renovation of flood-damaged Baker High School, Shaun Toups of Governmental Consulting told the School Board Tuesday night.
Baker High School was damaged during the historic flooding in 2016. Since then, the high school students have been attending classes at Baker Middle School. Middle school students occupy Bakerfield Elementary’s campus, and Bakerfield and Baker Heights Elementary share the Baker Heights campus.
FEMA has also approved $1.2 million for contents, including furniture and supplies, for Baker High.
The School Board and the district made the decision to go beyond just restoring the school to the way it was before the flood, attempting instead to create a superior learning space, Superintendent Herman Brister said.
Six of Baker High’s 10 buildings are set to be demolished with one new building constructed to house labs and a cafeteria.
FEMA will cover only restoring the school to its former state; however, the USDA approached the district to offer a loan to help bring the school to a higher standard, Toups said.
The school board in 2018 approved a budget of between $14.5 million and $17.5 million for restoration of the school.
Initially, Tillage Construction LLC and BJL Group, which are handling grant and project management for the district, estimated the school would be built in 2019; however, delays in securing funding have pushed that date further into the future. Keith Tillage, owner of Tillage Construction, did not have an estimate Tuesday night on the school's completion.
Tillage did say that once construction begins, the project could be finished in 15 months. By state law, construction cannot begin until all funding is secured.
USDA is expected to decide whether to approve the loan within 30-45 days, Toups told the board, adding that without USDA funding, the district would have to amend its budget for the project.
“They are the best option for financing. They’ll give you 40 years to pay off the loan and low interest rates that you won’t get from a bank,” he said.
Toups reminded the board that the district does have a $10.8 million line of credit through Business First Bank; however, that money is available only for projects approved by FEMA.
FEMA requires anyone seeking funding to pay up front and then apply to FEMA for reimbursement, which was why the district had to seek a line of credit to begin remediation, project management and design services for Baker High School and other projects related to the flood damage.
The district has spent $8.8 million so far related to the damage to Baker High School and impact on other schools in the district as a result of the flooding.
FEMA has reimbursed the school district $7 million of that amount, leaving nearly $2 million to be covered by the district.
Some of that work includes restoration of the gym at Baker Middle School to bring it up to code for Louisiana High School Athletic Association, allowing Baker High students to play basketball there; purchase of six temporary buildings for Baker Heights to accommodate Bakerfield students; restoration of Baker High’s auditorium; mold, asbestos removal and floodwater cleanup; and HVAC upgrades for Baker Heights and Baker Middle School, necessitated by the temporary relocation of students.