The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from Sept. 27-Oct. 4:
Cupit, Brandon: 36, 13053 Plank Road, Baton Rouge, possession of Schedule II drugs, possession of marijuana.
Dies, Jessica: 36, 8050 Lower, Zachary, possession of Schedule II drugs, possession of Schedule IV drugs, possession of marijuana.
Grzych, Brad: 41, 2080 Main St., Baker, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Hernandez, Jenna: 31, 2702 S. Magnolia Drive, Baker, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, open container, careless operation.
Kendrick, Issac: 27, 8091 Odel Williams Lane, Ethel, two fugitive warrants.
Martinez, Chad: 23, 10158 Azrok Ave., Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
McCune, Jodie: 29, 1634 Genola Road, Clinton, possession of Schedule II drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, seat belt violation, failure to signal.
Smith, Chelsea: 44, 2388 Brush Creek Court, Zachary, nonconsensual disclosure of a private image.
Smith, Patricia: 47, 3956 Stoneybrook St., Zachary, remaining after forbidden.
Tennart, Leonard: 29, 332 Flanacher Road, Zachary, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Thompson, Jennifer: 27, 6774 La. 68, Jackson, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
White, Joshua: 40, 18619 Greenwell Springs Road, Greenwell Springs, failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants.
Zachary, Justin: 25, 2805 La. 957, Ethel, domestic abuse battery, stalking.