The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department between June 27 and July 4:
Boles, Charles: 22, 14431 W. Beaver Drive, Pride, two fugitive warrants, theft.
Dorsey, Priscilla: 58, 20819 Tony Drive, Zachary, aggravated assault domestic abuse.
Hart, Johnny: 24, 2810 Meadowood Drive, Slaughter, hit-and-run, careless operation.
Hunt, Devin: 24, 1036 Plank Road, Slaughter, theft.
Johnson, Bernard: 58, 2496 Holcome Drive, Jackson, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Johnson, Matthew: 42, 4712 Knight Drive, Zachary, disturbing the peace.
McEachern, Brandon: 27, 6306 E. Myrtle, Baker, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Pickens, Joseph: 52, 9113 Monhegan Ave., Baker, theft, fugitive warrant.
Ratliff, Robert: 37, 15570 Pride-Port Hudson Road, Zachary, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Sanders, Nicholas: 40, 34873 St. Regis Court, Denham Springs, disturbing the peace.
Stanley, Landon: 29, 2712 Finch St., Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Walls, Gerald: 24, 6544 Oaks Edge, Zachary, theft, contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
White, Kory: 30, 738 Florence St., Baton Rouge, theft, two counts of failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Whitfield, Edward: 59, 4318 La. 956, Ethel, theft.
Williams, Shannon: 33, 6822 E. Monarch Drive, Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.