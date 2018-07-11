Campaign announcements
The Zachary Advocate & Plainsman will publish campaign announcements for local elections. All announcements must include candidate's name, age, employment, political party and education. In addition, please include a telephone number.
All announcements must be received by Aug. 2. Email announcements and a photograph to zachary@theadvocate.com.
All announcements will be edited for style and length.
For more information, call editor Darlene Denstorff at (225) 388-0215.
Reunion time for Zachary High Class of 1968
Registration is underway for the Zachary High School Class of 1968 50-year class reunion, set from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Aug. 11 at the Baton Rouge Gallery, at 1515 Dalrymple Drive, Baton Rouge. Cost is $50 per person in advance and the deadline for registration is July 20.
For information, go to zacharyfriends.com or contact (225) 933-1187.
Back the Blue sponsors
On its Facebook page, the Zachary Police Department said Varsity Sports is seeking sponsors for a T-shirt campaign. These shirts are to be handed out for free at events. Sponsors receive ads on the shirts and receive shirts. If you are interested and have not been contacted, call Josie Neal at (817) 566-1197.
Visit the library
Need something to do now that Independence Day has passed?
Don’t forget the library. Activities at the Zachary branch include:
- The Playmakers of Baton Rouge Summer Tour, presenting “Rock of Pages.” This show for children and adults is at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
- On Wednesday, kids aged 2-5 can participate in Alphabet Rocket: Story and Craft at 10:30 a.m. Children will listen to “Where is Rocket?” by Harriet Ziefert and make a paper rocket with their name, stars and moons. Registration is required.
- Also on Wednesday, the Adult Creative Writing group meets at 7 p.m.
- On Thursday, children 8-11 get a story and craft time at 11 a.m.. The book, set in the 1950s, is “In Due Time: Going, Going Gone,” by Nicolas O. Time. Children will create paper doll sock-hop kids with paper jeans or poodle skirts, hair and records. Sock hop music will be played. Registration is required.
- At 3 p.m. Thursday, teens can create a sugar scrub. All supplies are provided. Registration is required.
The main number at the Zachary branch is (225) 658-1840. For activities at other branches or for other age levels, visit www.ebrpl.com.
Don't forget about school
While school is out for the summer break, Zachary students have several important dates to remember. Visit the school system's Facebook page or your child's school page for specifics.
Among them, orientations will be by grade and start as early as July 30. School starts Aug. 9. Many schools have supply lists out. Check your child's school website or Facebook page.
School hours for the year are:
Zachary High: 7 a.m.-2:18 p.m.
Northwestern Middle: 7:05 a.m.-2:18 p.m.
Copper Mill Middle: 7:55 a.m.-3:10 p.m.
Zachary Elementary: 7:55 a.m.-3 p.m.
Rollins Place Elementary: 8:40 a.m.-3:40 p.m.
Northwestern Elementary: 8:50 a.m. to 3:50 p.m.
Zachary Elementary School: 8:50 a.m.-3:50 p.m.
Things to remember
Deadline for the Restore Louisiana Task Force survey is July 20. Fill it out at restore.la.gov or (866) 735-2001. This must be filled out to be considered for funds to recover from the 2016 flooding.