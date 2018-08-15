The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge; Parish Prison by the Baker Police Department for July 19- Aug. 9:
Battiste, Kendrick: 41, 5137 Glen Oaks Drive, Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Bell, Cornelius: 24, 5417 Balis Drive, Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Bell, Ronald: 36, 6401 Main St., Zachary, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Bell, Vantar: 36, 3560 White Haven, Zachary, possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
Carter, Helen: 39, 2908 Tecumseh St., Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Crain, Mark: 46, 3715 Robert, Zachary, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Delaughter, Richard: 25, 4726 Pecan, St. Francisville, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Drake, Keondrick: 35, 802 Rue Michelle, Baker, failure to register as a sex offender, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Elayan, Shadi: 23, 30982 Meadwood Drive, Denham Springs, simple burglary.
Ford, Gregory: 54, 13388 Clark Drive, Baker, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Forman, Courtney: 34, 2013 Martin, Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Gipson, Andre: 33, 415 Epperson St., Baker, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Givens, Jarylan: 22, 6128 D’Junna, Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Glenn, Kevin: 30, 19928 Deer Creek Road, Zachary, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Green, Michael: 44, 2960½ Madison St., Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Grimes, Rodrick: 32, 180 Pine Bayou Circle, Richwood, possession with intent to distribute Schedule IV narcotic, possession of marijuana.
Hampton, Ashley: 36, 206 W. Garfield St., Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Harris, Mitchell: 21, 5133 St. Louis St., Zachary, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Hayes, Thomas: 30, 967 Whitehead St., Baker, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Hubbard, Jermaine: 30, 3530 Grant St., Baker, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Jackson, Wendy: 25, 21870 Samuels Road, Zachary, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Johnson, Kaymonni: 17, 13406 Morvant Road, Baker, simple battery, simple assault.
Jones, Rhonda: 41, 2755 Dalton St., Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Keller, Amber: 34, 1125 Shiloh, Apt. C, Baker, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Langlois, Jonathan: 30, 2608 South St., Baker, domestic abuse battery.
Martin, Douglas: 66, 6745 Silverleaf Ave., Baton Rouge, criminal trespass, criminal mischief.
Matthews, Milton: 34, 2729 Jessamine Ave., Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
McGee,Tyra: 37, 2275 79th Ave., Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Peck, Derrick: 26, 332 E. Flanacher Road, Zachary, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Robins, Wayne: 39, 6172 W. Perimeter Drive, Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Scott, Ammonique: 27, 7131 W. Tamaron Blvd., New Orleans, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Spurlock, Yawanna: 24, 1900 Blount Road, Baker, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Taylor, Joshua: 28, 2712 Ray Weiland Drive, Baker, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Thomas, Sherrie: 21, 12500 Old Hammond Road, Baton Rouge, felony theft of access card.
Thomas, Tylor: 24, 847 Burbridge St., Port Allen, theft, resisting an officer, bench warrant from Baker City Court.
Turner, Benjamin: 38, 1924 79th St., Baton Rouge, simple burglary, criminal trespass, theft.
Walker, Beth: 25, 3754 Alliquipa St., Baton Rouge, disturbing the peace, criminal trespass, simple assault.
Williams Jr., Eugene: 55, 1409 Texas Ave., Baker, theft, criminal trespass, illegal possession of stolen things.
Williams, Journell: 21, 555 Rafe Mayers, Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.