Andrew Durdin has been named director of physician practice management at Lane Regional Medical Center.
He will oversee the day-to-day functions of Lane Dermatology, Lane Family Practice, Lane Gastroenterology, Lane OB/GYN, Lane Pediatrics, Lane Surgery Group, and FastLane After-Hours Urgent Care Clinic, a news release said.
Durdin joins Lane with a varied background in health care, most recently as administrator for Anesthesiology Group Associates in Baton Rouge.
He received his bachelor's degree in business management from Southeastern Louisiana University and his Master of Public Administration from LSU.
“I am very excited to be a part of the Lane team,” Durdin said. “It is an honor to be involved with such an outstanding group and be able to serve by helping the hospital and clinics continuously improve the services we provide.”
Durdin and his wife, Devin, have two daughters, Della, 2, and Lydie, 8 months. He enjoys quality time with family, running, strength training, cooking and cheering on the LSU Tigers.