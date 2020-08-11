The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison by the Baker Police Department from July 23-Aug. 6:
Everett Brown: 22; 13908 Longvue Drive, Baker; domestic abuse battery and criminal damage to property
Joseph Dickinson: 39; 4133 Lee St., Zachary; bench warrants from Baker City Court
Karesse Gray: 24; 3838 Thomas Road, Baker; bench warrants from Baker City Court
Drequan Hooper: 19; 7178 Chisholm Ave., Baton Rouge; bench warrants from Baker City Court
Jermaine Hubbard: 32; 3530 Grant St., Baker; bench warrants from Baker City Court
Mitchell Johnson: 38; 1661 N. Marque Ann Drive, Baton Rouge; attempted second-degree murder and hit-and-run driving
Cedric Lang: 32; 920 S. 14th St., Baton Rouge; bench warrants from Baker City Court
Manuel Lawerence: 31; 4013 Joann Place, New Orleans; bench warrants from Baker City Court
Reginald Montgomery: 20; 4250 Blount Road, Baton Rouge; bench warrants from Baker City Court
Maurice Potillo: 38; 3252 Wyandotte St., Baton Rouge; two counts of possession of firearm by a felon and a fugitive warrant
Derek Raby: 28; 5304 Myrtle St., Baker; reckless operation, simple criminal damage to property and failure to report accident
Renee Truvillion: 23; 4888 Hooper Road, Baton Rouge; aggravated assault with a firearm, illegal carrying of weapons and simple of marijuana
Alan Whitfield: 29; 901 Barrington Drive, Baker; bench warrants from Baker City Court