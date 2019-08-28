The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department Aug. 15-22:

Bradford, George: 33, 265 South Range, Denham Springs, battery of dating partner

Bremermann, Christian: 18, 4411 Cherokee Rose Drive, Zachary, distribution of Scheduled I drugs

Catling, Brockale: 33, 3004 Carol Jack Drive, Baton Rouge, failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants

Cole, Taddius: 42, 1682 North Lobdell Ave., Baton Rouge, forgery, false certificates, and insurance required

Covington, Darrell: 26, 11797 Liberty St., Clinton, simple damage to property

Dickinson, Jason: 43, 4133 Lee St., Apt. 19, Zachary, remaining after forbidden

Hills, Clifton: 37, 2220 Motel Lane, Jackson, battery of dating partner, theft of a motor vehicle, child desertion, and failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants

Jackson, Christopher: 35, 1905 Bay St., Baton Rouge, failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants

 Mitchell, Terry: 21, 14232 Crystal Drive, Pride, failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants

Smith, Steve: 21, 3420 La. 10, Jackson, possession of marijuana

Straughter, Quinten: 32, 4311 Stewart St., Zachary, theft

Womack, Devin: 25, 5910 Silverleaf Ave., Baton Rouge, failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants

View comments