The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department on July 13-26:
Banks, Shantel: 34, 4682 Avenue C, Zachary; child desertion.
Berst, Armand: 18, 5157 La. 19, Zachary; aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon.
Berst, John: 20, 5751 La. 19, Zachary; domestic abuse battery and aggravated assault.
Blalock, Malori: 18, 1335 Hall Drive, Baker; unlawful sales to persons under 21.
Bond, Jennifer: 35, 9625 Moore Lane, Ethel; three counts of failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants.
Bordelon, Brittany: 30, 3351 Gilead Road, Clinton; unlawful sales to persons under 21.
Burrell, Ella: 18, 4210 Jacquelyn Drive, Baker; unlawful sales to persons under 21.
Clark, Dierdre: 21, 2182 Marianne Drive, Zachary; possession of Schedule II drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to yield at a stop sign.
Covington, Clarissa: 30, 21020 La. 19, Slaughter; theft.
Duncan, Timothy: 40, 19195 Plank Road, Zachary; two counts of theft.
Dunn, Takesha: 37, 465 Aldrich Road, Zachary; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants.
Duroncelet, Derek: 18, 9079 Reserve Oak, Zachary; trespassing.
Foster, Dejuan: 29, 1741 Glenmora Ave., Jackson; theft.
George, Lencia: 35, 12262 Branch Lane, Zachary; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants.
Gray, Karesse: 22, 9845 Lemon Road, Zachary; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants.
Gross, Kiara: 27, 11021 Plank Road, Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants.
Harris, Christopher: 23, 5515 Prescott Road, Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants.
Hollins, Nyeisha: 23, 5920 Main St., Zachary; criminal trespassing.
Jackson, Elando: 33, 12610 Lady Slipper Road, Houston; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants.
Johnson, Alexzae: 39, 4225 Young St., Zachary; fugitive warrant through East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Johnson, Jada: 18, 3342 Little Farms Drive, Zachary; unlawful sales to persons under 21.
Major, James: 59, 1924 Rollins Road, Zachary; assault.
McMicheal, Eric: 54, 1404 Flanacher Road, Zachary; simple burglary.
Neatherly, Robert: 43, 11813 Cline Drive, Baker; unlawful sales to persons under 21.
OldBear, Emma: 17, 3211 Pope Road, Zachary; simple battery.
Peck, Derrick: 26, 332 Flonacher Road, Zachary; two counts of failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants.
Reado, Kiara: 19, 5350 Groom Road, Baker; theft.
Royal, John: 40, 3803 Red Clover Ave., Zachary; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants.
Sanders, Cameron: 18, 4521 42nd St., Zachary; domestic abuse battery and unauthorized entry.
Smith, Rocky: 57, 6115 La. 19, Zachary; theft, disturbing the peace and trespassing.
Tate, Alton: 38, 5157 La. 19, Zachary; domestic abuse battery involving strangulation and child endangerment.
Ware, Corey: 37, 23453 Chuck Wagon Drive, Zachary; two counts of failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants.
Welch, Tyler: 24, 21237 Jon Michelle Drive, Zachary; domestic abuse battery.
White, Hunter: 22, 6990 Port Hudson-Pride Road, Zachary; hit-and-run.
Williams, Latasha: 35, 8770 Elm Grove Garden Drive, Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants.
Williams, Tyree: 25, 1132 N. Sabine Drive, Baton Rouge; violation of protective orders, fugitive warrant and domestic abuse battery involving child endangerment.