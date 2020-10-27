The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department on Oct. 16-22:
Macqael Brown: 29; 4300 Burgess Drive, Baker; flight from an officer, improper lane usage, fail to signal, and red light/disobey
Sarah Cobb: 36; 6451 Lemon Road, Slaughter; theft
Amy Dunford: 38; 3944 Church St., Zachary; theft
Tyler Dunn: 20; 1632 Carver St., Baton Rouge; criminal damage to property, home invasion and resisting an officer
Tyler Dunn: 20; 1632 Carver St., Baton Rouge; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling
Adrian Gaskill: 42; 3740 N. Main St., Zachary; simple battery
April Gaskill: 44; 30831 La. 11, Buras; simple battery
Brigitte Hardy: 58; 3058 Shelley St., Baton Rouge; theft
Trey Johnson: 25; 14611 Central Woods Ave., Zachary; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Shonterria Janee Kelley: 28; 10465 Ave F, Baton Rouge; theft
Garrett Peterman: 34; 2004 Buckhorn Drive, Zachary; fugitive warrants, aggravated burglary and domestic abuse battery child endangerment
Charles Roundtree: 51, 5962 Street C, St. Francisville; battery of a dating partner
Tedrick Washington: 41; 9452 Angus Ave., Zachary; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Tedrick Washington: 41; 9452 Angus Ave., Zachary; home invasion, simple battery and simple assault
Marvin White: 38; 2545 Lark St., Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Kayla Willcut: 36; 3325 Safer Drive, Slaughter; theft and remaining after forbidden