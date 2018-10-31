The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from Oct. 18-25:
Anderson, Corey: 28, 14930 Libra Ave., Pride, domestic abuse battery, disturbing the peace.
Anderson, Heidi: 25, 14930 Libra Ave., Pride, disturbing the peace.
Augustine, Jamisha: 25, 1626 Louisiana Ave., Port Allen, theft.
Broyles, Jennifer: 32, 5069 Hillcrest Drive, Zachary, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Elsey, Shawn: 47, 3722 Pope Road, Zachary, criminal damage to property, aggravated assault.
Hernandez, Stacy: 33, 20051 Old Scenic Highway, Zachary, domestic abuse battery.
Hickman, Natalie: 40, 15235 Jackson Road, Zachary, disturbing the peace.
Hoffman, Jaqwavlyn: 17, 18750 Old Scenic Highway, Zachary, possession of marijuana, violation of controlled dangerous substance law near school.
Joseph III, Jessie: 18, 3435 Washington Ave., Baton Rouge, possession of marijuana.
Matthews, Taurus: 18, 1824 Job Ave., Zachary, possession of marijuana, speeding.
Mills, Thomas: 52, 9136 Tracy Ave., Baton Rouge, criminal trespassing.
Miranda, Jasmine: 28, 9599 W. Blunt Road, Denham Springs, unlawful sales to persons under 21.
Moore, Tyler: 20, 7273 Harrel Drive, Zachary, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, driving on the right side of the road.
Neff, Jeffrey: 32, 4163 Hidden Pass Drive, Zachary, domestic abuse with child endangerment, simple battery, resisting an officer, battery of a police officer, disturbing the peace, fugitive warrant.
Quinn, Demarcus: 26, 656 Ray Weiland Drive, Baker, failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants.
Sept, Erica: 45, 1417 Cayuga Drive, Baker, unlawful sales to persons under 21.
Tate, Larencia: 19, 11624 Saint Peter St., Baton Rouge, unlawful sales to persons under 21.
White, Travis: 36, 1738 Finch St., Baton Rouge, theft.
Williams, Randy: 56, 6130 Vale Drive, Baton Rouge, disturbing the peace, resisting an officer.