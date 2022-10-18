FASTLane After Hours Urgent Care and Occupational Medicine Clinic, 19900 Old Scenic Highway, Zachary, now offers rapid A1-C testing for patients with prediabetes or diabetes, a press release said. This new test is in addition to physicals and other occupational medicine services.
The A1-C test, also known as the hemoglobin A1-C or HbA1c test, is a blood test that measures the average blood sugar level over the past three months. The A1-C test is used test to diagnose prediabetes and diabetes and is the main test used by health care professionals to manage diabetes.
The rapid A1-C test results are available within seven minutes to provide same-visit findings and allow providers to make immediate medication adjustments.