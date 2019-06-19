The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department for May 31-June 5:
Anderson, Heidi: 26, 14930 Libra Ave., Pride; theft
Banks, Oscar: 36, 3155 Washington Ave., Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Bennett, Tyler: 26, Rush Ave., Slaughter; resisting an officer, obstruction of a highway of commerce, and possession of alcohol in a motor vehicle
Daniels, Dustin: 33, 35 Guy Road, Greensburg; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Donoval, Torin: 27, 2260 Brush Creek Court, Zachary; possession of marijuana
Gary, Gwenna: 56, 35710 Perkins Road, Denham Springs; theft and failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Ginn, Donald: 79, 15631 Joor Road, Zachary; theft
Hawkins, Joi: 25, 2035 69th St., Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Johnson, Dasia: 20, 4053 Bennett St., Zachary; resisting an officer, disturbing the peace and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle
Johnson, Frank: 35, theft of a motor vehicle
Kile, Tony: 50, 5737 Cypress St., Zachary; simple assault
Lea, Andrew: 33, 2244 La. 958, Slaughter; open container in a motor vehicle and contributing to the delinquency of a minor
Mason, Chad: 19, 1930 Faith Ave., Baker; improper use of license plate lights and possession of marijuana
Peters, Kathleen: 60, 2883 La. 63, Clinton; theft
Newsome, Lisa: 52, 1531 Robertson St., Baker; simple burglary and criminal trespassing
Smith, Daniel: 56, 4754 Avenue G, Zachary; three counts of theft