BAKER — Since the historic flooding in 2016, many water meters in Baker have no longer been able to read customers’ water usage, a situation the city has been trying to address while many residents are complaining their water and sewer fees are too high.
In some cases, the malfunctions are due to broken meters or those that “went to sleep” after collecting units that gather data from the meters quit working or problems with the collecting units themselves, city administrator Julie McCulloch told about 20 residents at a forum Tuesday hosted by Baker Consolidated Utilities concerning water bill issues.
Baker resident Angela Trahan’s meter broke in 2015, before the flood, and has been reading zero usage ever since. The city has been charging her a $9 monthly fee for meter maintenance, but she has not been charged a usage fee.
Usage fees for water in Baker are $1.50 per 1,000 gallons, in addition to the $9 monthly flat fee.
Baker residents also pay a fee to East Baton Rouge Parish for sewer service, based on water usage. The minimum fee the parish charges Baker residents is $22 per month. Trahan said she was assigned an average fee of $45 per month because her meter did not read.
Trahan said the parish fee is too high for a household like hers of just one, noting that the average fee is based on a four-resident household.
“I complained and they adjusted my bill,” Trahan said.
Nothing happened, however, until other people started complaining, she said.
“I think transparency is important. They should have made clear to people what was going on,” Trahan said.
New meters will be installed throughout the city beginning on March 18, McCulloch said.
East Baton Rouge Parish, however, needs three months of good readings from the new meters before their fee to Baker residents can be adjusted, McCulloch said.
At that time, customers will be issued refunds if necessary and their bills will be adjusted, she said.
Beginning in October 2018, Baker began charging all customers with broken or nonfunctioning meters a $4.75 per month fee. That fee will be assessed for one year to make up usage fees the city would have collected had the meters been working.
It was based on a very conservative average usage fee, McCulloch said.
Most affected residents will pay less than they would have had the meters been functional, she said.
“By law, we aren’t allowed as a city to give away something of value for free. This is our attempt to recoup some of the losses,” McCulloch explained.
Baker resident Joanna Hughes, who moved to the city a year ago, said that after talking to officials, she is still concerned that her bill is too high.
Hughes said she also understands the pressure the city is under to fix the meters after the flood. “It’s a mess. There’s a lot of work to be done,” she said.