The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison by the Baker Police Department from Aug. 6-Sept. 9:
Rozea Bell: 27, 2743 Bradley Road, Baton Rouge; bench warrants from Baker City Court
Deandre Bessye: 20; 7616 Kingshill Ave., Baton Rouge; aggravated assault with firearm
Taiwan Caines: 25; 5581 Monarch Ave., Baton Rouge; bench warrants from Baker City Court and fugitive warrant from East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office
Rodney Chriss: 54; 480 W. Garfield St., Baton Rouge; bench warrants from Baker City Court
Sakiri Compton: 18; 6951 Oaknolia Drive, Baker; domestic abuse battery
Tricia Cortez: 32; 21430 Jon Michelle Road, Zachary; bench warrants from Baker City Court
John Favors: 51; 6120 Molino Drive, Baker; domestic abuse battery by strangulation
Gary Fontenot: 35; 6164 Bentley Drive, Baker; bench warrants from Baker City Court
Ronnie Franklin: 35; 2110 W. Azalea Drive, Baker; armed robbery, illegal possession of a stolen firearm and felon in possession of a firearm
Dandre Hayes: 30; 3953 Brady St., Baton Rouge; bench warrants from Baker City Court
Kurtis Heard: 26; 1959 McHugh Road, Baker; bench warrants from Baker City Court
Dekendall Hickman: 21; 5906 Groom Road, Baker; theft of a firearm, possession of firearm by person convicted of felony and aggravated burglary with a weapon
Dakota Howell: 27; 19883 Hearthstone Drive, Denham Springs; possession of Schedule 1 heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia
Donald Jacobs: 22; 5331 Underwood Ave., Baton Rouge; bench warrants from Baker City Court
Anthony James: 21; 13806 Dumaine Ave., Baton Rouge; bench warrants from Baker City Court
Kimberly Knox: 40; 3010 Voss Drive, Baton Rouge; bench warrants from Baker City Court
John Lewis: 24; 5125 Weston Ave. Apt. D, Baker; domestic abuse battery
Kimberly Lynch: 34; 3401 Transcontinental Drive, Apt. C, Metairie; forgery, identity theft and possession of stolen things
Khoseca Miller: 38; 3012 Montreal Drive, Baton Rouge; bench warrants from Baker City Court
Charles Murray: 45; 17840 Lake Azalea Drive, Baton Rouge; aggravated assault on a dating partner, aggravated battery and aggravated kidnapping
Velma Nash: 42; 5854 Madison Ave., Baton Rouge; bench warrants from Baker City Court
Tremondre Robinson: 23; 8057 Skysail Ave., Baton Rouge; fugitive warrant from Hammond
Nicholas Roppolo: 35; 16746 Battle Creek Drive, Greenwell Springs; fugitive warrants from Baton Rouge and Livingston
Alisha Russell: 33; 7248 Bob White Drive, St. Francisville; failure to return leased movables
Quentilyn Septs: 47; 12251 Arena Drive, Baton Rouge; careless operation, reckless operation of a vehicle, red light violation and 2 counts of stop sign violation
Darcel Smith: 34; 5214 Sleepy Hollow Drive, Baton Rouge; bench warrants from Baker City Court
Wyatt Swanson: 29; 14192 W. Beaver Drive, Pride; theft of a motor vehicle
Mitchell Terry: 22; 14232 Crystal Drive, Pride; bench warrants from Baker City Court
Herbert Testerman: 56; 13999 Blackwater Road, Baker; forgery, identity theft and possession of stolen things
Jasmine Variste: 28; 1735 N. 27th St., Baton Rouge; bench warrants from Baker City Court
Michael Weathers: 33; 2316 Kaufman St., Baton Rouge; bench warrants from Baker City Court
Donald Williams: 33; 8791 Granite Drive, Baton Rouge; bench warrants from Baker City Court