The Thomas family of Baker presented a $1,500 scholarship to Tamicia Daron, a 2020 graduate of Baker High School, who is attending Southern University, a news release said.
The family established the scholarship six years ago and have presented it yearly to a graduate of Baker High. The scholarship was established in the name of their parents, the late Oliver and Doretha Thomas, lifelong residents of the Leland community of Baker.
Retired Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, a former resident of Baker, presented the scholarship over Zoom from her home in Virginia, while the rest of family participated at the Daron home.
Thomas-Greenfield congratulated Daron for her accomplishments and encouraged her to pursue her goals in life. She also commended Daron's mother, Latoya, and grandmother Marva Ryles.
Previous scholarships were presented to:
2019: Zakeyra Golden
2018: Asia Alexandra
2015: Kaylin Stevens
2014: Kellie Marks