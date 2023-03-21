Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn announced the Baker Police Department, in partnership with Baker Workforce Development, is offering the Baker Police Achievement Academy Program.
The program, which will be available from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, is designed to assist area students by offering tutoring and homework help. It will also provide children with a hot meal during the sessions.
The educational resource will use teaching tools from companies such as Kumon and Scholastic, which are chosen by a certified reading teacher. Teachers and police officers are volunteering to assist students in reading, phonics, fluency and reading comprehension. Students will receive a grade-level assessment to help volunteers determine the areas students need aid.
Dunn said the program is "to assist parents in keeping their children engaged with learning and off the streets.”
“The police department should be active in all aspects of the community so relationships can be established," Dunn said. "If at any point there is a stressful situation or crisis we want children and parents to be comfortable in reaching out to us. We want everyone to know that we care about our community, neighbors and their families.”
He said the program is a resource to busy parents, who will be able to pick up children who have been fed and will have homework done. “Reading skills are key to children developing into successful, productive adults. Our number one goal is to have all kids participating in the program not just reading at grade level but exceeding that standard by one year. We aim to not only create excellent readers but excellent people.”
This reading program complements the BR STEM program held monthly for children. More information about monthly STEM activities can be found on the City of Baker’s website and by signing up for city of Baker email and text messages.
People interested in volunteering or parents who would like to sign up children for the reading program can contact Dunn’s office at (225) 706-0687.