In Dec. 6, Baker received confirmation it was selected as a grant-eligible partner in the 2022 Healthy Cities Campaign.
Mayor Darnell Waites said, "I am so pleased that we continue to add value to our public spaces for the members of the Baker community. The NFC partnership is one that I am very excited about, and I would like to thank them for the partnership and generous donation of $35,000 in state-of-the-art fitness equipment."
Waites said he is looking forward to the installation of the fitness court and the positive impact it, along with the workouts available on the app, has to offer.
The 2022 Healthy Cities Campaign is part of a national movement to make world-class fitness free and accessible in public spaces across the country, a news release said.
The mission of the National Fitness Campaign is to "build a free outdoor fitness court within a 10 minute bike ride of every American."
For over 40 years, the campaign has been dedicated to helping communities fund, build and activate the Fitness Court. The campaign is an interdisciplinary team of partnership builders, designers and consultants, dedicated to improving health outcomes through the built environment.
The campaign said these things are coming:
- Fitness court: A new outdoor gym providing a free fitness option to the community.
- Classes and challenges: Online workouts tailored to all levels. Become involved locally by using the group class space.
- Download the National Fitness Campaign/Fitness Court app for preview workouts.