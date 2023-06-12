The city of Baker was selected as one of the 98 recipients of the 2023 Keep Louisiana Beautiful trash receptacle grant program, made possible with funding from the state and the Office of the Lieutenant Governor.
Ten receptacles were installed throughout the municipal complex and MLK Memorial Park during May.
Mayor Darnell Waites said, “I am so glad the city of Baker has established a partnership with Keep Louisiana Beautiful, which has moved our city forward with the aid in establishing the Keep Baker Beautiful Committee.
"Litter reduction is a very important issue to the citizens of Baker, and I am thankful for the support we receive from everyone associated with Keep Louisiana Beautiful."
Waites also thanked Councilman Charles Vincent, "who has had a yearslong litter abatement program called ‘Councilman Vincent’s Friendly Neighbor Keeper Initiative’ where he promotes monthly cleanups in and around homes and businesses.
"We were very lucky to have had the Love the Boot event coincide with his monthly program, which occurs every third Saturday. During the annual event, we had many volunteers who went out and worked in selected areas that need ongoing support and encouragement."
The mayor said the combined events collected about 200 pounds of litter in the one day.
“Recent data collected by Keep Louisiana Beautiful shows a reduction of litter by 56% in areas where trash receptacles are properly installed and maintained,” said Susan Russell, KLB executive director. “One of our organization’s key initiatives is to help build infrastructure that supports clean, beautiful communities. Funding trash receptacles is one way we do that.”