On Aug. 4, the city of Baker was awarded with the Best Project/Program in Basic Services at the Louisiana Municipal Association Annual Convention. Mayor Darnell Waites accepted the award at the convention.
Waites said, "I would like to recognize and thank my staff whose efforts on fundamental programs have resulted in the city of Baker winning the LMA Achievement Award for the second time. These programs have been key to keeping you informed and getting you where you need to go. They are key to quality of life and place and I am thrilled that we continue to Move Baker Forward Together."
The Community Achievement Awards are presented each year at the LMA Annual Convention to municipalities that had outstanding projects promoting progress in municipal services during the past calendar year. Municipalities are eligible to compete in four population tiers from 3,000 and under; 3,001-10,000; 10,001-25,000; and 25,001 and over.
For the competition, Baker submitted the Micro-Transit Program LYNX by CATS. The full submission detailing what the program is and its results may be read at the city’s website https://tinyurl.com/48etzmnc.