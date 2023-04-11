The Recreation and Park Commission for the Parish of East Baton Rouge will host a football camp experience for kids ages 6-15, with Baton Rouge native and 2023 Super Bowl winner Clyde Edwards-Helaire.
The Glyde 225 Camp will be April 29-30 at BREC’s Memorial Sports Complex, 1750 Foss St., Baton Rouge.
"Partnering with Clyde for The Glyde 225 Camp shows the community that BREC Athletics provides and continues to give unique opportunities for youth in Athletics. BREC Athletics follows BREC’s mission by contributing to a healthier, more vibrant community and providing quality recreational experiences for all of East Baton Rouge Parish,” said Ronald Sensley, program coordinator of BREC Athletics.
“Partnering with Clyde exemplifies this, because it gives area youth relatable role models. That a kid just like them can become a Super Bowl winner.”
Clydrick Helaire-Edwards is an alumnus of Louisiana Youth Football, one of BREC Athletics long-standing sports partners. Leroy Hollins II, director of Louisiana Youth Football says of Helaire-Edwards “Clyde is more than a football player, being an alum of our league makes him family for life. We have had the pleasure of watching him grow up in our youth football program, so working with him to give back through his camp, to the community he loves, is an honor.”
The Glyde 225 Camp is expected to work with close to 500 kids over the course of the weekend. Campers will learn skills from local high school, college and professional athletes that they can use on and off the field.
To learn more about BREC Athletics and register for the Glyde 225 Camp, visit www.brec.org/calendar/detail/clyde-edwardshelaire-elite-football-camp/4481.