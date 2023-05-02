On April 27, Zachary Rotarians heard from Tyler Morrow, recruitment coordinator for CASA, Capital Area Court Appointed Special Advocates.
Morrow spoke of the tremendous need for CASA volunteers. These volunteers are community members, appointed by judges to advocate for the best interest of abuse and neglected children living in the foster care system.
Since 1992, over 3,500 children have been served by Capital Area CASA. In 2022, 178 CASA advocates served 316 children. Since the COVID pandemic, there is a great need for CASA volunteers. All training is provided by CASA, and no special background or education is required.
Visit www.casabr.org for information on how to become involved with CASA.