Kathy Sterling, a certified family nurse practitioner, has joined the staff of Lane Family Practice, 2335 Church St., Zachary.
She has more than 21 years of health care experience and will assist the physicians at Lane Family Practice with preventative care, sick care, management of chronic diseases and conditions, health education, medication management and follow-up care after hospitalization.
Sterling was named president’s scholar and graduated with honors for her bachelor of science degree in nursing from Alcorn State University in Natchez, Mississippi. She earned her masters of science in nursing from the University of Alabama at Birmingham and is certified as a family nurse practitioner by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.
Prior to joining Lane, Sterling was director of nursing at Wilkinson County Senior Care.
“As a former ER nurse at Lane, I am thrilled to be part of the Lane team as I move forward with this next chapter of my career,” Sterling said. “I love being a nurse and am blessed to be able to live my dream of helping others. I look forward to developing relationships with my new patients and co-workers.”
Sterling and her husband, Terry, live in Centreville, Mississippi, and have five children ages 7-20. She said she enjoys country living and spending time with family.