Baker has announced it is working with partners to distribute 7,500 boxes of groceries on Dec. 10 to community members, area food pantries, area churches and via direct home delivery through the East Baton Rouge Council on Aging. The groceries were supplied by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
People in need of groceries this holiday season can meet at 8 a.m. in the Advantage Charter School parking lot, 14740 Plank Road, in Baker for the food distribution. People coming individually should line up in the car lines that will be established for drive-thru service.
People interested in volunteering to load cars, unload pallets or provide other services should contact Ashley Williams at (225) 778-0300.