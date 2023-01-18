Lane Cancer Center announces the addition of medical oncologist and hematologist Dr. Mary Stringfellow to its medical staff.
Stringfellow graduated with honors from Emory University School of Medicine, earned her doctor of medicine from Mercer University School of Medicine in Macon, Georgia, and completed her internal medicine internship and residency training at Baptist Health Systems in Birmingham, Alabama. She then returned to Emory University School of Medicine where she completed her fellowship in hematology-oncology.
Stringfellow is board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine and is a diplomate in hematology and medical oncology. She has a special interest in women’s health and coagulation disorders.
Medical oncologists are doctors who hold special training to diagnose, treat and provide health care for those with cancer.
For information call (225) 757-0343, ext. 3, or visit lanermc.org/cancer.