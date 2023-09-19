Dr. Nydeke Nyirenda has joined the staff of Lane Family Practice at 2335 Church St., Zachary.
Nyirenda has more than 10 years of medical experience as a primary care and hospital medicine physician, a news release said.
She graduated from California State University, Long Beach, and earned her medical doctorate from Ross University School of Medicine. She completed residency training in family medicine at Arrowhead Regional Medical Center in Colton, California, and is board certified in family medicine.
“I love what I do,” she says. “Being in family medicine allows me to really get to know my patients and support their health goals.”